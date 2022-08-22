Watch The 1975 debut ‘Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)’ live in Japan

The 1975 performed their 2020 song ‘Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)’ live for the first time in Osaka, Japan last night (August 21) – you can watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

The four-piece made their live return at Summer Sonic festival in Tokyo on Saturday (August 20), where they performed a new song titled ‘I’m In Love With You’.

The band then moved on to Osaka last night to play the second leg of Summer Sonic. During their 18-song set, The 1975 performed ‘Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)’ – which featured on their fourth studio album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ – live for the first time.

You can watch fan-shot footage of the debut performance of ‘Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)’ below.

You can see The 1975’s Osaka setlist below (via setlist.fm).

‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’

‘Love Me’

‘Chocolate’

‘Me & You Together Song’

‘TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME’

‘It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)’

‘Paris’

‘Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)’

‘Happiness’

‘Robbers’

‘A Change Of Heart’

‘I’m In Love With You’

‘Somebody Else’

‘Love It If We Made It’

‘People’

‘The Sound’

‘Sex’

‘Give Yourself A Try’

The 1975 will headline Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend. The band, who have replaced Rage Against The Machine at the top of the bill, will play in Leeds on Friday night (August 26) before closing out Reading on Sunday (August 28).

Any remaining tickets for Reading & Leeds 2022 can be found here.

The 1975 will release their new album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ on October 14.