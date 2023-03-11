Watch The 1975’s new short film ‘A theatrical performance of an intimate moment’

The 1975 have shared a new short film on YouTube entitled A theatrical performance of an intimate moment – check it out below.

The release of the six-minute film comes a few hours ahead of the band performing on tonight’s (March 11) episode of Saturday Night Live alongside host and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

In the short film, Matty Healy meets fans on the street and works out. “You’re not a little girl, you’re a big strong man!” he tells himself while lifting weights.

No details have been revealed about what form the series will take in the future, but an Instagram post from the band calls the new video “Episode 1,” hinting that an entire series is on the way.

For now, watch A theatrical performance of an intimate moment below.

After their SNL performance tonight, this summer the Manchester group are due to play huge outdoor shows in London’s Finsbury Park, Dublin’s St. Anne’s Park and Musgrave Park in Cork. They’ll also headline TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow, and Manchester’s Parklife.

The upcoming dates will follow on from The 1975’s acclaimed ‘At Their Very Best’ UK and Ireland arena tour, which took place in January. Shortly after that stint, the band performed a tiny gig at Gorilla in Manchester as part of BRITs Week 2023.

In other news, Matty Healy recently came to blows with Yungblud on social media in the wake of the former’s appearance The Adam Friedland Show.