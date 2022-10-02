Watch The 1975’s ultra-suave performance on ‘Later… With Jools Holland’

Returning for its 61st series on Saturday (October 1), Later… With Jools Holland kicked off with a stylish performance from The 1975.

Showcasing two singles from their upcoming fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, The 1975 dimmed the lights and suited up for a swaggering playthrough of ‘Happiness’, breaking out an acoustic guitar for frontman Matty Healy to strum on as he melted hearts with ‘I’m In Love With You’.

Take a look at the clips for both performances below:

‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ is primed for release on October 14 via Dirty Hit. In addition to ‘Happiness’ and ‘I’m In Love With You’, the album will feature singles ‘Part Of The Band’ and ‘All I Need To Hear’.

Following the album’s release, The 1975 will embark on a supporting world tour. They’ll start in North America, performing 23 shows across November and December, before rolling on to the UK and Ireland with 16 dates in January.

Before then, however, the band will deliver a special album release show in Kingston-upon-Thames, playing the Pryzm on Thursday October 13 just hours before they release ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’. Following the album’s release, on Sunday October 16 they’ll appear at London’s Rough Trade East for a signing session.

Beabadoobee is among the new album’s biggest fans – alongside the likes of Taylor Swift and Bo Burnham – saying in her recent NME cover story: “I’ve heard a few songs off of it – [Healy has been] sending me one like every day; it’s sick. And it’s fucking awesome. No one’s fucking ready.”