Watch The Adams’ trippy music video for ‘Esok’

Jakarta-based indie rock and power pop band The Adams have dropped a trippy music video for their track ‘Esok’, taken off their latest album ‘Agterplaas’.

The music video of the song from their third studio album premiered on YouTube on Friday (September 18).

The video was directed by Gigih Suryo Prayogo and self-produced by The Adams. Check out the video below:

The music video features plenty of color and light experimentation, and was “recorded in an unusual way”, according to a video description written by Bandung-based pop culture writer Irfan Muhammad @ Irfan Popoish.

“In ‘Esok’, The Adams sing about life, and the clockwise motion filming was a symbol of the world rotating. It’s dark, and feels fitting of the current pandemic situation,” it reads.

“But despite the darkness, there is a ray of light. It is a pleasant message that is timely in being unveiled to the world”.

The release of ‘Agterplaas’ in March 2019 came 13 years after their previous release, their sophomore album ‘v2.05’.

Formed in 2001, The Adams consists of Ario Hendarwan (guitar), Saleh Husein (guitar), Pandu Fathoni (bass), Gigih Suryo Prayogo (drums), and Ghina Salsabila (keyboard).

The band released their self-titled debut album in 2005, gaining prominence for the single ‘Konsevatif’.