Watch The Black Keys bring ‘Delta Kream’ songs to ‘Colbert’

The Black Keys have brought their new album to late-night TV – watch their Colbert performance below.

The Ohio duo – singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney – released ‘Delta Kream’, their new album of blues covers, on Friday (May 15).

Their performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on the album’s release day saw them play two tracks from the new record.

Recorded at the Blue Front Café in Mississippi, an iconic landmark in the state’s history of blues music, Auerbach, Carney and their backing band played their versions of Junior Kimbrough’s ‘Crawling Kingsnake’ (originally by John Lee Hooker) and R.L. Burnside’s ‘Going Down South’.

Watch the pair of performances below:

Reviewing ‘Delta Kream’, NME’s Rhys Buchanan wrote: “The Black Keys’ hallmark soulful swagger is all over the reclined record, largely because the songs are so closely aligned with their own crunchy blues-rock.

“‘Stay All Night’ jolts out with Auerbach’s vocals capturing the ache of the trade expertly. The duo leave no stone unturned in exploring the sound and spirit of the blues legends across this somewhat timeless journey.

“This record reinforces a willing and gradual retreat from the rock juggernaut space The Black Keys once occupied. The moody jams bubble with authenticity in a deeply satisfying trip back in time. While this record is unlikely to bring the band or the cultural touchstones they cover back to the top, it’s a soul-searching move that satisfies their own fandom while showing they’ll never compromise.”

‘Delta Kream’ is the duo’s first release since their ninth studio record ‘Let’s Rock’ in 2019.

“We made this record to honour the Mississippi hill country blues tradition that influenced us starting out,” Auerbach said of the new record in a statement. “These songs are still as important to us today as they were the first day Pat and I started playing together and picked up our instruments.”