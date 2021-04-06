The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney stepped in as the in-stadium drummer for the baseball team the Cleveland Indians yesterday (April 5) – you can watch him in action below.

Carney, who drums in The Black Keys, was in attendance during yesterday’s MLB season opener between the Indians and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

The drumming opportunity for Carney came about after the stadium’s regular drummer John J. Adams recently underwent heart surgery, causing him to miss his first season opener since 1973.

Advertisement

Adams gave his blessing to Carney in a video presentation during the first inning, with the Black Keys drummer going on to lay out a steady beat whenever the Indians were batting.

When you have a rockstar missing from the bleachers, it's good to have a rockstar available to pinch hit. Thanks for joining us, @patrickcarney! Get well soon, @TribeDrummer! pic.twitter.com/6Z653fpnum — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 5, 2021

“I’m stoked to be here for John,” Carney said prior to the game. “It’s the best seat in the house and I wish John could be here, obviously.

“When I heard he wasn’t healthy enough to make it, I thought it was good way to pay some respect to him and show him some love.”

Patrick Carney of The Black Keys is doing an admirable job of keeping the beat going at Progressive Field with @TribeDrummer on the mend! Hope to see you soon, John! pic.twitter.com/ABDywo4t0x — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) April 5, 2021

“This is my first show since last January,” Carney added. “Crazy. This is gonna be fun.”

Advertisement

The drummer also hinted that The Black Keys might make an announcement next week on their upcoming plans (via Billboard).

The Black Keys’ last studio album, ‘Let’s Rock’, was released in June 2019. The duo reissued their 2010 album ‘Brothers’ late last year to mark its recent 10th anniversary.