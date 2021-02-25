Watch the colourful new music video for ‘Appointment’ by DMA’S

DMA’S have shared a retro-inspired music video for their song, ‘Appointment’.

‘Appointment’ originally appeared as an album track from ‘The Glow’, the group’s 2020 full-length release.

Its music video is a montage of nostalgic clips, edited with grainy, colourful filters. Watch the video, directed by Patrick Santamaria and Eva Li, below:

Advertisement

Per a press release, guitarist Matt Mason said ‘Appointment’ came to be during a night at a friend’s place.

“I was staying out of the city at a friend’s house when I wrote ‘Appointment’ on a very old piano,” he recalled.

“The lyrics are about an early memory and these visuals 100% capture what’s meaningful about the song.

“It’s archival, nostalgic and romantic.”

DMA’S plan to drop their new live album, ‘Live At Brixton’, next Friday (March 5). The release will celebrate the first anniversary of the band’s sold-out show at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton.

Advertisement

The record can be pre-ordered now and is available on limited edition double “smoked-pink” vinyl.

DMA’S will embark on their Australian national tour in spring, playing shows in most capital cities during September and October. Before that, they’re slated to appear at Darwin’s Bass In The Grass in May.

NME named ‘The Glow’ one of the 25 best Australian albums of last year. At the time of its release, NME gave the record a four-star review, calling it “a bold step forward” for the three-piece.