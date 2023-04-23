Watch ‘The Conjuring’ star Vera Farmiga cover Slipknot’s ‘Duality’

Vera Farmiga, known for starring in the likes of The Conjuring and Up In The Air has covered Slipknot‘s ‘Duality’.

Farmiga put her own spin on Slipknot’s 2004 hit at a show on Monday (April 17) put on by the Rock Academy music school in Woodstock, New York. She has performed at previous iterations of the event, taking on metal classics like Iron Maiden‘s ‘The Trooper’ and Black Sabbath‘s ‘War Pigs’.

Prior to singing ‘Duality’, Farmiga told the audience: “I’ll tell you one thing – this music program is one thing we can’t get enough of. We really do have the time of our lives.”

She continued: “This is for all the chin-pressers. All the eye-pushers. The skit-scratchers. The teeth-grinders.”

Farmiga’s husband Renn Hawkey, of industrial band Deadsy, accompanied Farmiga on the keyboard. They then switched roles for a cover of Echo And The Bunnymen‘s ‘The Killing Moon’.

Farmiga shared clips of the Slipknot and Echo & The Bunnymen covers on her Instagram page, writing, “Best. Music. School. On. The. Planet. Enroll your kids now. And why let them have all the fun?! Enroll yourselves! Come learn. Come grow. Come play. Come have so much fun.”

Earlier this month, Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg debuted his new mask at Knotfest Japan, and it has already become a fan-favourite.

Although members usually save fresh looks for a new album cycle, Weinberg confirmed that the new mask was developed especially for the appearance at Knotfest Japan, and was designed in collaboration with Japanese artist, Solid Blackline.

The Australian leg of the festival also saw Slipknot forced to halt their sets due to fans climbing up the speaker towers. Taking place in Melbourne on March 24, the band paused while playing ‘The Heretic Anthem’ and festival organisers directed the fan to come down. Another fan then followed in the same footsteps at the band’s second set, two days later – meaning the band were forced to pause the set again.

“I can’t take you crazy motherfuckers anywhere man, Jesus Christ,” said Taylor at the second show. “Got you climbing on shit, jumping off shit, rolling on shit — what the fuck?”