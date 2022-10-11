Watch The Cure debut another blissed-out new song ‘And Nothing Is Forever’

The Cure debuted a new track called ‘And Nothing Is Forever’ during their show in Stockholm last night (October 10) – check out the footage below.

Robert Smith and co. were performing at the Avicii Arena in the Swedish capital as part of their current European tour, which has already seen the band preview two new songs: ‘Alone’ and ‘Endsong’.

Those cuts returned to the setlist yesterday, with ‘And Nothing Is Forever’ making its first appearance six songs into the gig (via Setlist.FM).

The dreamy, six-minute number – featuring typically-lush synth and piano – includes the opening lyrics: “Promise you’ll be with me in the end/ Say we’ll be together, and with no regret/ However far away/ You will remember me in time.”

Later, Smith reflects on how his “world has grown old, and nothing is forever“. Watch a selection of fan-shot videos here:

Elsewhere in last night’s concert, The Cure gave ‘A Strange Day’, ‘One Hundred Years’ and ‘Primary’ their tour debuts. Check out the clips of those performances above.

The group are currently playing as a six-piece, having welcomed guitarist/keyboardist Perry Bamonte back to the fold. Bamonte previously appeared in the line-up between 1990 and 2005.

Speaking at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 in March, Robert Smith exclusively told us that The Cure’s long-awaited new album – the follow-up to 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’ – will be called ‘Songs Of A Lost World’. “It’s got artwork, it’s got a running order, it’s almost done!” the singer explained.

“They’re so slow because of vinyl, but it might come in September. I’d rather it just came out. I can’t stand the anticipation.”

The band have been at work on two upcoming records, “and one of them is finished”, Smith told NME at the time. “The first Cure album is relentless doom and gloom. It’s the doomiest thing that we’ve ever done. The second one is upbeat, and my [solo] one won’t be out until next year.”

Catching up with NME once again in May, Smith said ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ was “almost finished” and promised that it’d be out before The Cure started their 2022 European and UK tour. Further details have not yet emerged, however.

“Essentially it’s a 12 track album,” Smith told NME. “It’s there, it’s kind of half-mixed and half-finished. It’s a weird thing. It’s kind of evolved over the last two years. It hasn’t always been a good thing to have been left alone with it. You pick at it, like picking at seams, and everything falls apart.”

The frontman continued: “It’ll be worth the wait. I think it’s the best thing we’ve done, but then I would say that. I’m not doing an Oasis when I say that, ‘IT’S THE BEST FOOKIN’ ALBUM’. A lot of the songs are difficult to sing, and that’s why it’s taken me a while.”

As for the overall sound of ‘Songs Of A Lost World’, Smith said the project “doesn’t have very much light on it”, is “pretty relentless” and sounds “more like ‘Disintegration’ than ‘Head On The Door’”.

The Cure’s UK and Ireland tour is set to kick off in Dublin on December 1 – you can see the full list of dates below, and find any remaining tickets here.