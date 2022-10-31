Watch The Damned’s original lineup perform together for first time in over 30 years

The Damned‘s original lineup have reunited to play their first show together in more than 30 years.

The English rockers first announced their reunion tour in 2020, with dates slated for the following year. However, the shows were later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and moved to late 2022.

They were finally able to reconvene onstage over the weekend, kicking off their first leg of the tour in London. The band’s original lineup – Dave Vanian, Rat Scabies, Captain Sensible and Brian James – joined forces for the performance, ploughing through a 21-song setlist.

Their set comprised cuts from their two 1977 albums, ‘Damned Damned Damned’ and ‘Music For Pleasure’, as well as covers of The Stooges‘ ‘1970’, The Beatles‘ ‘Help!’, ‘Pills’ by Bo Diddly and The Rolling Stones‘ ‘The Last Time’. Check out footage from the show below.

The outfit have three more shows scheduled for the tour, performing in Manchester on November 3, Glasgow on November 4, and finally Birmingham on November 5. Tickets for the remaining dates can be found here.

The band were originally slated to play this year’s Glastonbury, however, they were forced to cancel their appearance after a number of people in their camp contracted COVID-19, with Reef stepping into their slot.