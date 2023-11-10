Watch the dramatic video for Måneskin’s new single ‘Valentine’

Måneskin have released a dramatic video for their new single ‘Valentine’ – check it out below.

The band have dropped the deluxe edition of their debut album ‘Rush!’ today (November 10), of which ‘Valentine’ appears as a brand new track. The deluxe, called ‘Rush! (Are You Coming?)’ takes its title from one of the five new songs the band wrote for the album, ‘Honey (Are U Coming?)‘

To celebrate the arrival of their deluxe LP, Måneskin have dropped a black-and-white video for ‘Valentine’ with the band performing in a cavernous warehouse. Check it out below:

Back in May, NME caught the band on tour in London. In a four-star review of the gig, NME shared: “Inviting a small army of fans in fishnets and leather to invade the stage, you see the cult of Måneskin manifest.”

It continued: “There’s no mention of Eurovision and they’ve dropped their covers of indie disco hits (including Franz Ferdinand’s ‘Take Me Out’) from the setlist. It’s a sign of how far they’ve come on their own terms with two fingers up to the haters. You don’t need gimmicks, you just need a good time.”

The band are currently midway through their world tour. Previously, they’ve covered Blur’s ‘Boys and Girls’ in Hanover, as well as Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ at Madison Square Garden. The band will continue to tour through to December – find details of all shows here and get remaining tickets here.

In other news, Måneskin recently won two awards at the MTV EMAs for Best Rock and Best Italian act – find a full list of winners here.