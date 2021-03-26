Watch the dreamy music video for Jolianne’s new single ‘Sublime’

Filipino R&B and pop artist Jolianne has released her latest single, ‘Sublime’, with a music video.

The dreamy single is Jolianne’s first release on Careless Music, and comes days after her signing to the label was announced.

The video, which was directed by Edrey Paul Biteng, places Jolianne in a daydream reverie, with transportive scenes of the 17-year-old frolicking in a garden, enjoying a daytime picnic, and lying in a bed of flowers.

Watch it below.

‘Sublime’ is about “claiming the life of your dreams and turning that into your reality”, Jolianne said in a “Behind-The-Song” clip published to Instagram before its release.

To celebrate the release of the song, Jolianne hosted an Instagram Live session that was later published to her feed. She interacted with fans and hung out with fellow Careless Music artists James Reid and Massiah via video chat.

During the chat, she also revealed that she’d want to collaborate with Miguel Odron and also try her hand at alt-pop and alt-R&B. “I think I’ve started working on a couple tracks, too,” she teased.

‘Sublime’ is Jolianne’s first song of 2021, following a string of singles released the previous year. The Cebu City singer, real name Jolianne Salvado, first made waves in 2015 when she competed in the second season of The Voice Kids Philippines, where she was mentored by pop star Sarah Geronimo.