Watch the emotional music video for GANGGA’s ‘Forever’

Indonesian singer-songwriter GANGGA has released a music video for ‘Forever’.

The music video was uploaded onto YouTube last Friday (October 29), two months after the release of his debut album, ‘It’s Never Easy’.

The emotional music video – directed by Ivan Saputra Alam – is the continuation to a storyline that began with the video for ‘This Love Will Never End’, released earlier on October 22.

Watch the music video for ‘Forever’ below.

The ‘Forever’ video starts with GANGGA crawling on the ground following a fight with his partner. She later offers him a drink to help him regain his energy, but it turns out to be blood.

In a press release, GANGGA explained that the video’s theme “showcases how their relationship is so toxic yet none of them are willing to let go”.

‘Forever’ is the second entry in a series of four music videos for the ‘It’s Never Easy’ album cycle. The four-part series will comprise of music videos that weave together a narrative that explores themes of “confessing, acceptance and closure”.

GANGGA went on to elaborate: “I want to show how hard it is to love someone and to be loved by someone, how difficult it is to be in a relationship with pain, and the feeling of struggling alone. In these series of music videos you can see the ups and downs of a relationship. I want people to feel like they can relate to these music videos while listening to the meaning of each songs.”

GANGGA released his debut album ‘It’s Never Easy’ in late August. He revealed in an interview with NME that the message of his record was to let listeners know “that it’s okay for men to cry”. The album features previously released singles ‘Whiskey Bottle’ and ‘Waiting For You’.

The Surabaya-born musician released his first single ‘Don’t’ in 2019. In June last year, GANGGA released his second single ‘Blue Jeans’, which went viral on TikTok.