Watch the explosive music video for SB19’s comeback single, ‘What?’

Filipino boyband SB19 have returned with their first bit of new music, ‘What?’.

The single marks the group’s first release since their 2020 debut album, ‘Get In The Zone’. It’s an explosive track about “self-love and empowerment”, main rapper and lead vocalist Pablo explained in a press statement.

“Each of us has our own flag. We should be proud of it and raise it as much as we can. As SB19 and as individuals, we know that we’re not the best at everything, but that shouldn’t stop us from what we want to achieve,” he said.

The single also received an accompanying music video which features the group serving sleek choreography against various dystopian-like settings. Watch it here:

Continued in a press statement, Pablo also said that ‘What?’ was a song that was “really different” from previous SB19 offerings. “This one has a more aggressive take to it compared to our previous songs, so I really had to force out the ‘oomph’ in the voices of the members,” he said about the recording process. “I was really meticulous with the recordings, but so were they. That’s why we would record ’til morning and until everyone was satisfied with their parts. The feeling had to be there.”

SB19 were initially supposed to launch ‘What?’ alongside a virtual performance for their fans yesterday (March 9). However, they were forced to postpone the event after the band had been “exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19”, their management confirmed. SB19 are currently in quarantine, and a new date for the event is being planned and will be announced soon.

Prior to the release of ‘What?’, SB19 walked away with the awards for Group Of The Year and Pop Song Of The Year at the sixth Wish Music Awards in January. Watch their behind-the-scenes recap of the night here.

Besides releasing their debut album ‘Get In The Zone’, the group also released their own short film for Christmas last year.