Watch the first teaser for ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake starring Jack Harlow

20th Century Studios have released a “first look” teaser for the upcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump, which will mark Jack Harlow‘s acting debut.

Harlow stars in the film as Jeremy, alongside Sinqua Walls (American Soul, The Breaks) playing the role of Kamal. Their characters emulate the roles of Sidney and Billy from the original White Men Can’t Jump from 1992 – as portrayed by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, respectively.

The new teaser makes it clear that Fox’s upcoming remake will stay true to the original’s plot, following Jeremy and Kamal as avid basketballers that downplay their skills in street matches to hustle unsuspecting punters out of their betting money. Directed by Charles Kidd II (aka Calmatic) and written by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, the film will stream on Hulu in the US (and Disney+ internationally) starting May 19.

Watch the teaser below:

Harlow’s casting in the film was announced last March, when it was reported he’d been offered the role after his first-ever screen audition. Harlow is an avid basketball superfan, and he was a star player in last year’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. When Harlow went to Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics game last May, however, a moment between two referees unaware of his celebrity status went viral.

In a recent interview with NME, Rosie Perez – who starred as Gloria Clemente in the original White Men Can’t Jump – said she had high hopes for the upcoming remake. “I hope they get the chemistry back, the same chemistry [Harrelson, Snipes and I] had,” she said.

“We’ve remained friends throughout the years – not ‘Hollywood friends’, but real friends who call each other and say: ‘Let’s hang out’. The secret was in the casting, it’s the most fun I’ve ever had on a set and it’s undeniable that, 30 years later, that chemistry is still palpable.”

Harlow, meanwhile is currently gearing up to perform a two-night residency at the Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas. The rapper also recently earned six nominations at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards.