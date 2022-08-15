Watch the first trailer for Tegan and Sara’s ‘High School’ TV series

The first trailer has been shared for Tegan and Sara‘s upcoming TV series High School – check it out below.

The pop duo’s 2019 book of the same name has been turned into a TV series for Amazon, with Tegan and Sara serving as executive producers alongside writer-director Clea DuVall.

After being discovered by the duo themselves, TikTok stars and twins Railey Gilliland and Seazynn Gilliland have been cast to play teenage versions of Tegan and Sara respectively.

Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) has also been cast to play their mother Simone, while Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will play Simone’s boyfriend Patrick.

The show is set to debut on Amazon’s Freevee service on October 14, after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) next month.

Check out the trailer below.

In a statement about the show’s casting, Tegan Quin said: “It felt kismet when I saw Railey and Seazynn for the first time on TikTok. There was something undeniably intriguing about them: They were sweet and original, impossible not to watch. I felt compelled to send Sara the video. ‘Too bad they don’t act,’ I texted her.

“Sara wasn’t deterred. They were performers, musical and dynamic. ‘You can’t teach charisma,’ Sara said, which they had in spades. Sara was relentless – these were the twins that had to play us. We were overjoyed when they were cast, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that it all worked out.”

A description of the series reads: “High School is a story about finding your own identity – a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own.

Elsewhere, Sara Quin welcomed her first child with her partner this month. Taking to the duo’s official Instagram, the Canadian musician shared a photo she’d taken in the mirror of herself cradling her new baby.

“My #crybaby,” she captioned the post, referencing Tegan and Sara’s recently-announced 10th album.