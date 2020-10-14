Watch The Flaming Lips play gig with crowd inside plastic bubbles

The Flaming Lips tested their bubble concert idea at an Oklahoma City show this week.

The concept sees both band and audience members encased in giant inflatable bubbles for a multi-sensory performance experience.

Watch a clip from the show below:

The Flaming Lips believe their inflatable initiative could be a way for musicians to continue performing in the current climate. The group have toyed with the idea since the beginning of the pandemic.

“I think that’s kind of the dilemma we’re all in is that are we waiting for it to go back to normal or are we starting to plot, ‘What’s the future look like? What is the future of live music?’” frontman Wayne Coyne pondered in a recent interview.

Similar bubbles have long been a feature of The Flaming Lips’ live act, however, Monday night’s show was the first time the band have rolled them out as a means to control social distancing at a fully-fledged public concert.

Earlier this year, the group played from the inflatables during remote performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The limited audience members in attendance at the latter performance also suited up in bubbles for protection.

As an extra safety precaution, fans at Monday’s Oklahoma City gig were asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing when not inside their bubble.

In the comment section of his recent video, Coyne stressed that punters are able to breathe normally inside the bubbles for extended periods of time.

“For a couple of hours easily,” he wrote.