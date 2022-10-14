Watch the grungy music video for Zild’s new single ‘Duda’

Zild has released the latest single from his upcoming album ‘Medisina’, the grunge-influenced ‘Duda’.

The single was released alongside its music video on October 14, and sees Zild and his band performing in a bare concrete room lit with brooding lights in a visual reference to the popular colour palette of grunge and post-grunge music videos of the 90s.

The song itself is a direct reference to the music Zild grew up with, with the artist sharing on Twitter: “I grew up watching a lot of early 2000s Pinoy rock on MYX [a music television channel] before going to school and I tried translating it to this song.”

Watch the music video for ‘Duda’ below.

‘Duda’ is the third single to be released off ‘Medisina’ following the tracks ‘Duwag’ and ‘Isang Anghel’. The album is set to be launched at the ‘Gabi Ng Paniki’ Halloween Party at Whitespace Manila on October 29, which will also feature guest performances from Ena Mori, One Click Straight and Megumi Acorda, as well as a one-night-only performance from Barbie’s Cradle.

Tickets are on sale at PHP300 via Indie Manila Live’s website.

The album will also be Zild’s first with Island Records Philippines, having signed with them earlier this year in August. The IV of Spades frontman’s solo work also includes his debut solo album ‘Homework Machine’ and 2021’s ‘Huminga’ – the latter of which earned him Best Album By An Asian Artist and Best Solo Act From Asia nominations at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

Both records would make it into NME’s 25 best Asian albums list in their respective years of release.

In May, Zild shared a politically scathing demo titled ‘Dekada ‘70’, which criticised misguided “nostalgia” following Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr’s triumph in the Philippine presidential election just a week prior. Other musicians who shared their dismay included Kiana V, The Itchyworms, and Eraserheads’ Ely Buendia.