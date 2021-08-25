Watch I Belong To The Zoo’s heartbreaking music video for ‘Oras’

Filipino indie rock act I Belong To The Zoo has released a heartbreaking new music video for his latest single ‘Oras’.

The music video, which arrived on YouTube yesterday (August 24), sees a man reminiscing about his time with his cancer-stricken partner, who tragically passes away. The sombre short culminates with the man spreading her ashes in a river.

‘Oras’ features soft guitar chords and melodic percussions in its first half, before building to a crescendo in the latter half, complete with a guitar solo. ‘Oras’ serves as I Belong To The Zoo’s first track of the year.

Watch the video for ‘Oras’ below.

The video for ‘Oras’ rounds up a trilogy series that started with ‘Paumanhin’. The second video in the trilogy was ‘Wala Lang’, which was released in mid-August. ‘Oras’ was first released in March as a single.

The trilogy tells the story of a couple, who go through a rough patch after discovering that one of them has been diagnosed with cancer.

In July, Guerrero told Bandwagon that his sophomore album has been completed, and is currently being mixed and mastered. A release date for the album has yet to be announced.

I Belong To The Zoo is a solo project led by singer-songwriter Argee Guerrero which debuted in 2016. His self-titled debut album was released in 2017. In the years since, he has continued to issue singles, from 2018’s ‘Sana’ to 2020’s ‘Para kay Catriona’.