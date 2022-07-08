Watch The Killers debut new song ‘Boy’ at Mad Cool Festival 2022

During their headline performance at this year’s Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, The Killers have debuted a new song titled ‘Boy’.

“Do you wanna be the first to hear us play a new song right now? It goes like this,” frontman Brandon Flowers told the audience during their main stage set last night (July 7). After playing the new song, Flowers asked the crowd, “Si or no?” with them responding “Si” alongside roars of applause.

Watch footage of the new song being performed below:

Last year saw The Killers release their seventh studio album, ‘Pressure Machine’. Speaking to NME last year for a Big Read cover story, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr said the band had already started work on a new “heavier” album that would see all four members reunite. Lead guitarist Dave Keuning didn’t appear on 2020’s ‘Imploding the Mirage’, while bassist Mark Stoermer sat out recording sessions for ‘Pressure Machine’.

“It’s a little bit more canyon rock,” Flowers said of the songs they were working on for their next record. “Maybe a little bit more traditional Killers, I guess.” Vannucci added that he was expecting something “a bit heavier and more clench-fisted” than ‘Pressure Machine’. “I could see us going in that direction: something a bit more energised.”

Mad Cool 2022 continues tonight (July 8), with performances from Muse, The War on Drugs, Black Pumas, Haim, Incubus, Alt-J and more. It’ll continue over the weekend, with sets from the likes of Florence + the Machine, Pixies, Kings of Leon, Phoebe Bridgers, Foals, Royal Blood, Leon Bridges, Sam Fender and Jack White.