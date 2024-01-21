Watch The Last Dinner Party perform ‘Nothing Matters’ on ‘The Graham Norton Show’

The Last Dinner Party appeared on The Graham Norton Show this week (January 19) – check out the moment below.

The band performed their hit debut song ‘Nothing Matters‘ on the show and later chatted briefly with host Norton about the upcoming release of new album, ‘Prelude To Ecstasy‘ and their upcoming appearance at this year’s Coachella festival.

Watch the band perform the song here:

In today’s episode of really very insane things that are happening to us 🤧 🥹

GN is very shiny in person, not in a sweaty bad way mind you, more like an ethereal glow. The good witch of talk shows. pic.twitter.com/ygKeMwbsHq — The Last Dinner Party (@lastdinnerparty) January 19, 2024

The much-hyped London band and NME 100 alumni are due to release their first full-length record on February 2, 2024 via Island (pre-order/pre-save here). It’ll feature recent singles ‘Nothing Matters’, ‘Sinner’ and ‘My Lady Of Mercy’.

Produced in London by James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, Foals), ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ was further previewed last November with the track ‘On Your Side’.

Explaining the inspiration behind ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’, the members said: “Ecstasy is a pendulum which swings between the extremes of human emotion, from the ecstasy of passion to the sublimity of pain, and it is this concept which binds our album together.

“This is an archeology of ourselves; you can exhume our collective and individual experiences and influences from within its fabric. We exorcised guitars for their solos, laid bare confessions directly from diary pages, and summoned an orchestra to bring our vision to life.”

They added: “It is our greatest honour and pride to present this offering to the world, it is everything we are.”

The Last Dinner Party, who were NME cover stars back in December, were crowned the winner of the BBC’s Sound of 2024 poll last year, as well as winners of the BRITs Rising Star award

The band are set to embark on their UK and European tour in the coming weeks too – kicking off on January 30 with a slot at The Fleece venue in Bristol. From there they will play the Roundhouse show before continuing with a run of record store dates and live shows in Germany, France, Italy and more. Visit here for remaining tickets.

They will play a sold-out headline show at the Roundhouse in London on the eve of their album’s release (February 1). The group previously teased that the gig “could be historical”.