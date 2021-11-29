Watch the lavish new music video for BGYO’s ‘Kundiman’

Filipino boyband BGYO have released a new music video for their song ‘Kundiman’.

The track – which features on their 2021 debut album ‘The Light’ – received its dedicated music video on Friday (November 26).

The clip sees each member of the quintet singing alone in an empty mansion compound, before they all convene in an empty hall where they launch into a choreography routine.

Watch the video for ‘Kundiman’ below.

The video for ‘Kundiman’ marks their fifth music video of the year, following debut track ‘The Light’ in January, followed by ‘He’s Into Her’ for ABS-CBN’s rom-com series of the same title.

They then followed it up with the Liza Soberano-starring comeback single ‘The Baddest’ in August, and ‘When I’m With You’ in early October.

‘The Light’, which consists of 12 tracks, includes all of the aforementioned released, alongside special Bahasa, Japanese, Spanish and Thai versions of the title track. ‘The Light’ was released on October 7.

In mid-May, the group performed a pop cover of Keiko Necesario’s 2017 song ‘While We Are Young’ for Coke Studios. Necesario, in turn, covered BGYO’s debut single ‘The Light’. The following month, the two acts collaborated to release an original single titled ‘Runnin’.

Before the quintet’s official debut, BGYO – composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki and Nate – were trainees under talent management ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy.