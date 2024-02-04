Watch The Libertines cover Buddy Holly with the BBC Concert Orchestra

The Libertines have covered Buddy Holly and Love for their BBC Radio 2 session – watch the performances below.

The band recently paid a visit to the BBC, where they performed their version of Buddy Holly’s classic ‘That’ll Be The Day’. They were joined by the BBC Concert Orchestra and Ed Harcourt on piano duties.

The performance coincided with Holly’s death day (February 3) – otherwise known as The Day The Music Died. Holly was killed in a plane crash along with Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson in 1959.

Pete Doherty, Carl Barât and co. also played a cover of Love’s ‘Alone Again Or’ in the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room. The song originally appeared on their 1967 album ‘Love Changes’. Watch both performances below:

The Libertines announced their highly-anticipated new album ‘All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade‘ last year, due out on March 8. Their most recent single from the album is ‘Shiver‘, which they debuted earlier this year.

Speaking to NME last year, Doherty told us how ‘Shiver’ references the band watching the funeral of Queen Elizabeth while recording the album in Jamaica.

“It was really strange,” he said. “We were in this glass cubicle on a hilltop during a full-on hurricane, just watching the funeral and not really knowing what we were feeling.

“She does pop up in the song ‘Shiver’, which might be coming out as a second single. ‘The day they boxed all Lizzy away… The last king of every dying empire, just let it die/ Sit back enjoy the ride/ The last dream of every dying soldier/ I’ll see you there, flowers in your hair.’”

In other news, The Libertines are currently midway through an intimate UK club tour – see remaining dates below and get any leftover tickets here.

The Libertines are playing:

FEBRUARY

11 – Falmouth, Princess Pavilion

12 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

14 – Stoke, Underground

15 – Leeds, The Wardrobe

16 – Glasgow, Oran Mor