Watch The Muppets’ Animal play drums for My Morning Jacket at Newport Folk Festival

My Morning Jacket were joined by The Muppets‘ Animal on drums during their set at Newport Folk Festival this weekend – see footage below.

The band were playing the legendary festival on Friday (July 28), and were joined by the special guest for their set closer ‘One Big Holiday’.

During the set, they also welcomed Maggie Rogers to the stage for a cover of Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Say You Love Me’, and Margo Price for a rendition of Carole King’s ‘I Feel The Earth Move’.

See footage of all the performances below.

thanks so much @Newportfolkfest !!!

words cannot even begin to express the magic good times we had! ✨✨✨

thanks to @maggierogers @MissMargoPrice @JohnOates

Aoife O’Donovan

and of course the greatest of all time

!!!!!! ANIMAL!!!!@ElectricMayhem @TheMuppets pic.twitter.com/Os4q6pGV6D — my morning jacket (@mymorningjacket) July 29, 2023

Animal sit-in with My Morning Jacket, and it’s the greatest thing. pic.twitter.com/Vg5Gi8M62G — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) July 30, 2023

My Morning Jacket were joined by a very special guest at Newport Folk Fest: Animal of the Muppets. @mymorningjacket @Newportfolkfest pic.twitter.com/xDuULUrraO — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) July 29, 2023

Last year, it was revealed that a Muppets TV series focusing on The Electric Mayhem Band was officially in the works at Disney+.

The Muppets Mayhem is set to follow the beloved show’s band as they try and record their first ever album, according to Variety.

The show will star Lilly Singh as Nora, a human junior A&R executive who must manage the band, featuring Dr. Teeth, Animals, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot and Lips.

Adam F. Goldberg, creator of The Goldbergs, developed the series alongside Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes based on Jim Henson’s characters.

“The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

“We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways.”

A Muppets Halloween special was released on Disney+ in 2021, while short-form series Muppets Now was released in July 2020.