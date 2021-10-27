Watch the music video for Cheats’ new single, ‘Hakbang’

Filipino indie-pop band Cheats have released the music video for their latest track, ‘Hakbang’.

It is the first single from the seven-piece band’s upcoming third full-length album, which has yet to receive a release date.

The black-and-white video – which premiered this evening (October 27) via Island Records Philippines – follows a white-collar man who suffers a nervous breakdown. The man soon runs all over the corridors of his home in a frenzy, but he later recovers by dancing in his living room with the band.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘Hakbang’ below.

‘Hakbang’ was produced by the band with Mikey Amistoso, frontman of indie rock band Ciudad. Per a press release, the song was originally written in English during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song was inspired by Filipino rock acts of the 1970s – specifically, pop group Cinderella – with vocalist/guitarist Jim Bacarro roping in writer Ali Sangalang to translate the lyrics into Tagalog.

“I just wanted to write a song that reflects what a couple goes through during quarantine,” Bacarro said in a press statement.

He also added that Cheats’ upcoming third album will be an “exciting” one. “For the first time ever, we’re just thinking about the music,” he said. “We don’t have to worry about all the other stuff.”

Advertisement

Cheats’ as-yet-untitled album will follow their 2017 release ‘Before the Babies’ and 2015’s self-titled debut, the latter of which included the song ‘Newspaper Girl’.

The group is completed by Saab Magalona and Candy Gamos on vocals, Manny Tanglao on bass, Jason Caballa and Kyle Quismundo on guitars, and Enzo Hermosa on drums.