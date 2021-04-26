Watch the music video for Dough-Boy and Joe Flizzow’s new single, ‘Zoo’

Hong Kong rapper Dough-Boy has unveiled a music video for ‘Zoo’, his collaboration with Malaysia’s Joe Flizzow.

‘Zoo’ features on Dough-Boy’s newest album ‘Power’, which was released on April 12. The two artists anchor the stark, monochromatic visual directed by Mart Sarmiento, waxing lyrical about the hustle and grit of the rap game in English, Cantonese, and Malay. Check out the clip, which dropped April 23, below:

Their appearances were shot separately and edited together in a collaboration that began with Dough-Boy’s admiration for the Malaysian veteran. The Hong Kong upstart spent his teenage years in Singapore, which he considers a crucial period in his life for discovering formative rappers like Flizzow.

Before its release, Dough-Boy posted about the video on Instagram, where he cites ‘Zoo’ as “one of the most special collabs” he’s done.

Flizzow returned the love in a press statement: “I’m glad we have worked on a track, I’ve always been a fan of Hong Kong culture since the days of LMF. So it’s an honor to work with an established artist like Dough-Boy.”

The two rappers initially met on the set of Yo! MTV Raps in 2019, where Dough-Boy participated in the show’s first hip-hop cypher hosted by Flizzow. Watch their appearance below.

‘Power’, now available to stream on digital platforms, features an entire tracklist of collaborations, including Lil Yachty, Higher Brothers member Masiwei, Bohan Phoenix and Mongolian emcee Ginjin.