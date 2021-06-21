Watch FORCEPARKBOIS’ psychedelic music video for ‘Ultra’

Malaysian rap group FORCEPARKBOIS of ‘Lotus’ fame have released a new single and music video for ‘Ultra’.

The track – and its accompanying video – were uploaded onto YouTube on Saturday, June 19. ‘Ultra’ was written and performed by Asset.Bo, Ch1k, Blxckid and NSH – four of the group’s 11 members – and produced by Aali.3gp and FuegoNep.

The video stars the four rappers as employees of a private condominium complex who take tabs of a glowing hallucinogenic and rap while exploring the complex and tripping on the psychedelics.

Watch the trippy, effects-filled music video below.

In a vlog chronicling the making of ‘Ultra’, the four FORCEPARKBOIS members involved in the song take turns to talk about the song’s conception and their choices behind its composition.

“‘Ultra’ is about our journey in this scene and how we’ve grown,” said Blxckid. “We’ve always been very quiet about the criticisms that we’ve been getting, but now we’re finally responding.”

‘Ultra’ is the group’s first new single since their hit release ‘Lotus’ in February. The track has amassed thousands of streams and since received four major remixes.

The first Malaysian “all star” remix featured SonaOne, Dinho, Rudeen, Jaystation, Vertgin, Sxph, Ichu, F.Rider, Offgrid, Guccimith, and Addy Khayal.

This was followed up by an all-Singaporean remix featuring Fariz Jabba, Akeem Jahat, OmarKENOBI, MIIKOTHE13TH, AE$OP CA$H, Frank Loco, YHB Sleepsalot, Khally, Fakkah Fuzz and visuals by Kidmeddling.

Malaysian rapper and singer Zamaera then released her remix of ‘Lotus’ in early June, followed by a Brunei remix by Swanz, Vandalisma, MZL, Nuuz0l, Supahmiyagi, WAZ, Troqy, Mancientry, Riff and ASMAI.

FORCEPARKBOIS hail from Taman Daya, Johor Bahru, and made their debut in 2019 with the single ‘Unity Cypher, Vol. 1’.