Watch the music video for Gloc-9 and Yeng Constantino’s new single, ‘Paliwanag’

Filipino rapper Gloc-9 has teamed up with singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino for his latest track, ‘Paliwanag’.

The single, released on Friday (February 18) on all major streaming platforms, comes with an accompanying music video. The video shows the two musicians performing in front of large screens, surrounded by an array of stunning visual effects.

“We can always look forward to better days by the choices we make. Here’s a sheer reminder that our choices really matter,” reads the description of the song’s music video.

Watch the music video for ‘Paliwanag’ below.

‘Paliwanag’ is Gloc-9’s first release under Universal Records Philippines following his stint as an independent artist for two years. It details life’s many pitfalls but poses prompts that suggest how our own faith lies in our hands.

In a press conference, the rapper was asked how the song pertains to Philippine society, especially with the national elections approaching. “Nung sinulat ko ‘yung ‘Paliwanag’, hindi ako nagsasalita bilang Gloc 9 or bilang isang rapper or celebrity (When I wrote ‘Paliwanag’, I didn’t speak as Gloc-9 or as a rapper or celebrity,” he said, per One Music PH.

He explained that he just tried to express what he thinks most of his fellow countrymen are feeling, without trying to be preachy with his opinion.

‘Paliwanag’ is the rapper’s second release of the year, following the solo track ‘Mang Tomas Plus’ in January. It also marks his second collaboration with Constantino after over a decade, with their first joint effort called ‘Bugtong’ released in 2011.

Gloc-9 has been recently releasing a stream of collaborations with different artists, including ‘Lagi Na Lang’ with JRLDM and ‘Araw-Araw Pasko’ with Matthaios, both launched in December.

Meanwhile, Constantino put out three singles prior to this release – ‘Kumapit’, ‘Wag Kang Bibitaw’ and ‘Ikaw’.