Watch the music video for Lomba Sihir’s ‘Semua Orang Pernah Sakit Hati’

Indonesian band Lomba Sihir have released the music video for ‘Semua Orang Pernah Sakit Hati’, which the group have abbreviated as ‘SOPSAHA’.

‘SOPSAHA’ – translated as ‘Everyone Has Felt Heartache’ – is the fourth track to receive the music video treatment from their debut album ‘Selamat Datang di Ujung Dunia’.

The clip features an energetic montage of fan-submitted footage. It was scripted by the band and directed by Junior Johan.

Watch the clip below.

“We wrote all the scenes we needed in our shot list in order for the audience to be able to pull it off,” explained Natasha Udu, vocalist of Lomba Sihir, in a press statement. “As the script to the scenes are already pre-written by us, all our audience have to do is follow our lead and record themselves with their own respective interpretations.”

The footage was then stitched together to form the music video, which the band conceived as a way to involve fans in the absence of live music.

“The situation makes it impossible for us to meet on stage or in an event, so we hope that

we can still be able to find and maintain our synergy through our works,” Udu said.

“I bet a lot of us here can relate to the message that we try to convey in this song, so the more the merrier for us to be able to take part in this together. Then again, who has never been heartbroken here anyway?”

The video for ‘SOPSAHA’ follows visuals for singles ‘Nirrlaba’, ‘Apa Ada Asmara’ and ‘Hati dan Paru-Paru’.

Last month, the band released an expanded version of ‘Selamat Datang di Ujung Dunia’ exclusively on Apple Music. It includes a live and stripped-down version of ‘Semua Orang Pernah Sakit Hati’, among other reworked tracks.

‘Selamat Datang di Ujung Dunia’ is named one of NME’s 10 best Southeast Asian albums and EPs of 2021 so far. According to writer Marel Thee, the project sees Lomba Sihir “celebrating their home city with an affectionate cynicism, tying their lyrics of weariness and tenderness to catchy indie pop”.