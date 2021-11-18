Watch the music video for NIKI’s new country-tinged single, ‘Split’

Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released a new single titled ‘Split’.

The track and its accompanying music video, released today (November 18) on digital platforms, is the latest glimpse into label 88rising’s upcoming compilation album, ‘Head In The Clouds III’.

‘Split’ is a wistful, country-tinged ballad that sees NIKI deal with the pressures that come with moving on and leaving the past behind. In the song, the singer-songwriter reminisces about the weather in Jakarta, her late mother – all while expressing her inner conflicts about her life. ‘Split’ was produced with frequent collaborators Jacob Ray and Bekon & The Donuts.

The video showcases NIKI navigating the two parallels of her life with her friends and with her family. Watch the video for ‘Split’ below.

“I wrote it about having to split myself between Indo and LA and feeling like I have to constantly ‘split the difference’/ adapt/ assimilate all the time. It’s a song about home and identity or maybe the struggle to find either,” NIKI said via a press release.

‘Split’ marks NIKI’s latest single after August’s ‘Every Summertime’, which later appeared on the official soundtrack for Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. Later that month, she guested on electronic pop duo HONNE’s ‘Coming Home’.

In the Shang-Chi soundtrack, NIKI also collaborated with Rich Brian and Warren Hue on ‘Always Rising’, Audrey Nuna on ‘Clocked Out!’, and Saweetie on ‘Swan Song’.

There is currently no confirmed release date for ‘Head In The Clouds III’. Earlier this year, its first single ‘California’, featuring NIKI, Brian and Hue, was released.