Watch the new trailer for Metallica’s ‘The Black Album’ photo book

Metallica have shared a new trailer for their photo book, The Black Album in Black & White.

The book features images of the band at work on their 1991 self-titled fifth studio album, which became known as ‘The Black Album’.

Continuing Metallica’s ‘Black Album’ 30th anniversary celebrations, Metallica have this week published The Black Album in Black & White in collaboration with the photographer Ross Halfin.

Advertisement

The book features numerous classic and previously unpublished photographs of Metallica, including in-the-studio shots and images from the 300-date tour that followed the release of the record between 1991 and 1993.

The book – the trailer for which you can see below – features introductions by Halfin, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Jason Newsted and Robert Trujillo, who performed on part of the Metallica tour at the time with his band Suicidal Tendencies.

Printed with a metallic silver jacket with block-foil lettering, The Black Album in Black & White is described as “an epic celebration of one of rock’s most legendary albums”.

Ulrich said: “By the time the songs and the recording were coming together, the confidence level was at an all-time high and we felt better than ever about who we were and how we viewed ourselves with regards to being photographed.”

You can find out more about The Black Album in Black & White here.

Advertisement

Metallica recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of ‘The Black Album’ by reissuing the record last month along with a special covers album, ‘The Metallica Blacklist’.

The band also recently performed the album in full during their set at Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.