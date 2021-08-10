Watch the new trailer for the ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ documentary

A new trailer for the upcoming Oasis documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996 has been released – you can watch the clip below.

Today (August 10) marks 25 years since the first of the two outdoor gigs that the band performed at Knebworth Park in August 1996, which were witnessed by over a quarter of a million music fans from all over the world.

The new Jake Scott-directed documentary about the two Knebworth shows is set to be screened in cinemas worldwide from September 23, telling “the story of that weekend and the special relationship between Oasis and their fans that made it possible”.

“It is told through the eyes of the fans who were there, with additional interviews with the band and concert organisers,” a synopsis for the film adds. “Directed by Jake Scott from extensive concert and exclusive never before seen footage, this is a joyful and at times poignant cinematic celebration of one of the most important concert events of the last 25 years.”

A new trailer for Oasis Knebworth 1996 has been released this morning, and you can watch it above. Tickets to cinema screenings of the film are available to buy here.

A new ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ live album, as well as a DVD/Blu-Ray of the film, has also been announced today.

Set to be released via Big Brother Recordings Ltd on November 19, physical formats include a Super Deluxe Box Set (which features triple LP, 2xCD and triple DVD) plus replicas of the original gig memorabilia which will be exclusively available from the band’s online store. Pre-order is available here.

Last weekend Noel Gallagher played down his brother Liam’s reputation as “a hell-raiser”, describing him instead as “a bit of a charlatan”.