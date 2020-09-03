Watch the official music video for BTS’ latest single ‘IONIQ: I’m On I’

BTS have released the official music video for their latest single, ‘IONIQ: I’m On I’, as part of an ongoing partnership with South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai.

The Hanki Goh-directed video has been released to celebrate the launch of Hyundai’s new EV brand, IONIQ.

The clip, which looks more like a commercial than a music video, is intended to, according to the video description posted by Hyundai Worldwide, give fans “an exclusive look at the different lifestyles of each of the BTS members, empowered by IONIQ.”

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘IONIQ: I’m On I’ now:

As reported by Billboard, BTS said in a press statement, “We had a lot of fun filming this video.

“It’s been a while since a music video style ad has come out like this. It didn’t feel like a commercial shoot. It felt like an actual music video shoot.”

As part of the promotion, ‘IONIQ: I’m On I’ is available to download for free via the Hyundai website, with the company also offering ARMY — the name given to BTS’ dedicated fanbase — a limited-edition BTS merch giveaway.

‘IONIQ: I’m On I’ was released as a single on August 31, following on from BTS’ debut performance at the MTV VMAs where they gave the live premiere of their track ‘Dynamite’.

Advertisement

Upon its release, ‘Dynamite’ became the band’s highest-charting single thus far, reaching Number Three on the Official UK Singles Chart and Number One on the Billboard Top 100.