Watch The Rolling Stones’ new ‘Mess It Up’ video starring Nicholas Hoult

The Rolling Stones have shared the official video for their latest single ‘Mess It Up’ – you can watch it below.

The song appears on the legendary band’s 24th and most recent studio album, ‘Hackney Diamonds’, which was released in October. In a four-star review of the record, NME described the track as a “disco-flavoured jam”.

Arriving today (December 19), the new ‘Mess It Up’ visuals star British actor Nicholas Hoult who is known for his roles in Skins, Renfield, the X-Men films, The Favourite and more.

The clip was filmed in the US and helmed by Grammy award-winning director Calmatic (Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak).

The Stones had previewed the project in a post on social media last week. Watch the full video here:

Last Friday (December 15) saw Mick Jagger and co. share a special new live edition of ‘Hackney Diamonds’ which contains performances from the album’s launch event in New York.

In 2024, The Rolling Stones are due to embark on a North American headline tour. The trek will see Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood visit numerous stadiums across the United States and Canada. You can find any remaining tickets here.

Speaking to NME in October, Wood teased plans to hit the road again when he said it was a “must” to return to Glastonbury again in the future.

“We could play the whole [‘Hackney Diamonds’] album, you know what I mean?” he explained. “But [Mick and Keith] will go, ‘Oh no Ron, that’s so ambitious’. We’re not gonna forget the back catalogue.”

Wood continued: “There are certain songs, ‘Paint It, Black’ and ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’, that have got to be played. We’re only making room for, say, three or five songs.”

Earlier this month, The Rolling Stones’ ‘Hackney Diamonds’ appeared in NME‘s ‘best albums of 2023’ list where it was praised for containing “some of their best tunes since the ’70s”.

The Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder-featuring track ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’, meanwhile, was featured in our ’50 best songs of 2023′ run-down.

In other news, Nicholas Hoult was recently confirmed by DC Studios CEO James Gunn to play Lex Luthor in the forthcoming Superman: Legacy movie.