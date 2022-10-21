Watch the sci-fi-inspired trailer for Yungblud’s short film ‘Mars’

Yungblud has shared the official trailer for his upcoming short film Mars – you can watch it below.

The film is based on the Doncaster artist’s 2020 track of the same name, which appears on his second studio album ‘Weird!’.

Set in the north of England, the project is described as “a frank and funny short film of teenage self-discovery”. It stars Heartstopper‘s Yasmin Finney as lead character Charlie Acaster.

Now, fans have been given fans a sneak peek at Mars with an official one-minute trailer. The brief clip begins with Acaster – a trans teenager – explaining that she “go[es] to this group”, where she’s asked if she has anything to share with the other members.

A voiceover adds: “These are the voyages of Charlie Acaster and friends. We may be pioneers, but that doesn’t ever mean we’re travelling alone.”

The video also includes footage of Acaster and co. hanging out on the sea front in Blackpool, and sees Finney’s character don a silver space suit. A synth-y, sci-fi-esque instrumental soundtracks the clip.

You can watch the trailer here:

In a statement, Yungblud (aka Dominic Harrison) explained: “I’m so honoured to present you our beautiful film Mars. I believe this is the start of something truly groundbreaking and truly special.

“This all came from the idea that we could facilitate bringing characters to life by assembling a team of cast and crew that fully represent the communities whose stories we wanted to tell. We set out to bring talented creatives together, some experienced, some whose star was already rising and some who’d never been on a film set before.”

He continued: “Giving people a platform to tell their stories with truth and integrity means so much to me, and I feel that’s what we’ve achieved with this film. The love and friendship and warmth I felt being around this beautiful team was a hugely powerful experience, and I truly feel gives a little glimpse into the lives of young people.”

Mars is due to premiere digitally on November 17 during Trans Awareness Week. The online event will include an introduction by Yungblud and Yasmin Finney, a screening of the 21-minute film, and a panel discussion hosted by GLAAD.

Visit here for tickets and further information.

Yungblud released self-titled third studio album last month – check out NME‘s four-star review here.