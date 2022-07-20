Watch The Smile’s new ‘Pana-vision’ video from ‘Peaky Blinders’

The Smile have shared a new video for recent single ‘Pana-vision’ which featured in the final episode of Peaky Blinders.

The Radiohead side project – comprised of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet‘s Tom Skinner – dropped the track back in April following the long-running BBC show’s season six finale.

The band, shared a short a clip featuring Cillian Murphy flipping a coin in the air, yesterday.

Now, they have dropped the full video for the track, which you can view below.

Earlier this year, Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne revealed that Yorke and Greenwood had contributed some new and original music to the final season.

“Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood contributed some original stuff,” he told NME. “I’m over the moon about all of that. The music has always been really important historically, and I was really keen to bring a dramatic score into it. We’re using that much more in this season. It’s a much heavier season so the score is taking things in a very different direction.

“It’s always about Tommy and his headspace. That’s what I keep going back to.”

The Smile recently announced their first-ever tour of North America for November and December 2022.

Prior to that run, they band will return to the UK to support Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds at All Points East in London on August 28.