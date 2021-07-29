Watch the teaser for The Itchyworms’ forthcoming 25th anniversary docu-series

A teaser for an upcoming docu-series about Filipino pop-rock band The Itchyworms has been released.

The clip arrives ahead of the premiere of its first episode tomorrow (July 30) as part of a string of 25th anniversary celebrations for the band.

The series, titled ‘25 Years of The Itchyworms’, will share anecdotes straight from the band’s four members, along with a closer look into their early days and later-day successes. “Our name is literally a joke,” guitarist Chino Singson says in the clip. “We never thought that we [would] last for 25 years.”

’25 Years of The Itchyworms’ will be released by OG, a video brand by Filipino digital network Summit Media. Watch the clip below.

Interview snippets with the band members in the clip show The Itchyworms’ overall jovial mood towards their milestone, with some reaffirming disbelief that they’ve hit 25 years as a band.

“The music is just a bonus,” frontman and guitarist Jugs Jugeta said. “Hanging out with them makes it fun.”

The band will also talk about the stories behind their biggest hits, including ‘Akin Ka Na Lang’, ‘Ayokong Tumanda’ and ‘Penge Naman Ako N’yan’.

Earlier this month, the Itchyworms released a stop-motion music video for their song ‘The Life I Know’. Further information about their anniversary plans was also revealed, which includes a forthcoming single, ‘Eto Na’, a music video for ‘Waiting For The End To Start’, a mockumentary, and a podcast series.

The Itchyworms have released five studio albums to date, with their latest release being last year’s ‘Waiting For The End To Start’. Last year, the band dropped a two-track Christmas EP entitled ‘Christmas Starts When The Bers Begin’.