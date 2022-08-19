Watch the time-jumping music video for Blaster Silonga’s new single ‘Nararararamdaman’

IV of Spades guitarist Blaster Silonga has shared a trippy new single titled ‘Nararararamdaman’.

The self-composed track dropped on streaming services via local imprint Island Records Philippines on Friday (August 19) and marks his first single of the year. It also comes alongside an accompanying music video.

The song comes littered with psychedelic instrumentation, retrospective drum sounds, funky guitar lines, and textured synthesizer work that served as a backdrop to his filtered vocals.

Watch the music video for ‘Nararararamdaman’ below.

Per a press release, Silonga co-produced his latest number with his current band, the Celestial Klownz, who have been performing live gigs with him since the return of in-person shows recently.

Silonga, who goes by his artist mononym Blaster, said ‘Nararararamdaman’ “is about the fear of growing old and missing out.”

Inspired by a scene from the 1998 Filipino romantic comedy Labs Kita… Okey Ka Lang?, Silonga said he wanted to capture the “paranoia of Frustrated Musicians” who found it hard to pursue their art due to their circumstances.

Silonga, who is known for drawing inspiration from local acts of the 70s, also said the new song carried influences from a more contemporary band, adding that he listen to the Itchyworms while composing ‘Nararararamdaman’.

Silonga’s last release came in December 2021 when he shared Christmas-themed solo track, ‘Pasko’y Hindi Na Masaya’ (‘Christmas is No Longer Happy’).

The festive song marked Silonga’s second solo release under the mononym Blaster after dropping the Japanese-language debut single ‘Disko Forever’ in September last year.

In October last year, Silonga shared the Tagalog version of ‘Disko Forever’, and announced that he had recorded demos for other upcoming solo singles.