Watch the trailer for Post Malone’s upcoming tour documentary ‘Runaway’

The first trailer has been released for Post Malone‘s forthcoming tour documentary, Runaway.

The film, which is set to premiere via Amazon streaming platform Freevee on August 12, follows Post on his 2019 North American tour, and will feature backstage footage, live performances, and interviews with both the rapper himself and others.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m not a real person. I’m a goofy kid, I like to have fun, but it’s awesome that people still want to hear what’s next, the evolution,” Post says during an interview featured in the trailer. “I make this music for everybody else, but everybody gives the same feeling back.”

Advertisement

Watch the trailer below:

Post Malone: Runaway is directed by Hector Dockrill, and written and produced by Sam Bridger and Casey Engelhardt. It’s being produced by the Vice-owned Pulse Films.

“I already knew Post Malone was a force before going on tour. But then, after spending time with him, unfiltered, close, and personal, I very quickly realized he’s unlike anything the world has seen before,” said Dockrill in a statement. ‘He’s a polymath, loyal to his art, a true ‘rock star’.

“Being on tour with Post is like every emotion hitting you at once, it’s intense, and it’s wild, and our vision was to pull fans into the experience just enough to get a glimpse of this, while leaving the rest to the imagination.”

Post Malone released his fourth studio album, ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, last month after previewing it with The Weeknd collaboration ‘One Right Now’ in 2021 and the Roddy Ricch-featuring ‘Cooped Up’ in May. Both rappers performed the latter track together during an appearance on Saturday Night Live the same month.

Advertisement

Other collaborators on the record include The Kid LAROI and Fleet Foxes‘ Robin Peckonld. Doja Cat also sings on ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’, and appeared with Post in the music video for the track earlier this week.

In a four-star review of ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, NME called the album “another step up” for Post following ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ in 2019, saying it “feels distinctively, inimitably him and succeeds in his goal of sharing his truth”.

In September, Post will embark on a North American headline tour in support of ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, joined by Roddy Ricch. Next year, he’ll head to Australia and New Zealand for a tour supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers.