Watch the trailer for Bono and The Edge’s Disney+ documentary special with David Letterman

A U2 documentary special that will see Bono and The Edge show David Letterman around Dublin is coming to Disney+ next month – check out the trailer below.

The documentary, titled Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, with David Letterman, will see Letterman travel to Ireland for the first time to meet up with Bono and The Edge, who he later helps with a live performance. In a press release, it’s described as “part concert movie, part travel adventure plus a whole lot of Bono and The Edge, with Dave’s humor throughout.” [via Stereogum]

The documentary is set to land on March 17 to coincide with the release of ‘Songs Of Surrender’, a compilation album of 40 “reimagined and re-recorded” songs from across their catalogue. So far, the band have already released re-imagined versions of ‘Pride (In The Name Of Love)’ and ‘With Or Without You’.

Check out the trailer below:

The album was announced to fans in a series of handwritten letters sent out by The Edge, in which he explained that “most of U2’s work “was written and recorded when we were a bunch of very young men” and that the songs had changed over the years to “mean something quite different to us now”.

“Some have grown with us,” he wrote. “Some we have outgrown, but we have not lost sight of what propelled us to write those songs in the first place. The essence of those songs is still in us. But how to reconnect with that essence when we have moved on and grown so much?”

The guitarist went on to discuss how the band considered bringing their old songs into the present day by giving them “a 21st-century reimagining”. This supposedly shaped their direction, he said, noting that “once we surrendered our reverence for the original version, each song started to open up to a new authentic voice of this time, of the people we are now, and particularly the singer that Bono has become”.

The album arrives following the release of Bono’s recent memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, which hit shelves in November.

Earlier this month, during the Super Bowl, U2 announced a Las Vegas residency for the autumn, which will centre around songs from their 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’. The full run of dates will be announced here in due course.

The shows will be the band’s first live performances since 2019 and will take place at Las Vegas’ new MSG Sphere, making them the first band to perform there.