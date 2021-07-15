Watch the video for Jackson Wang’s remix of ‘California’ by Rich Brian, NIKI and Warren Hue

GOT7 member Jackson Wang has been enlisted for a remix of ‘California’, the recent single by 88rising’s Rich Brian, NIKI, and Warren Hue.

The remix, released today (July 15), sees Wang breathe new life into the ‘Head In The Clouds 3’ single with a downbeat verse, in which he sings and raps about a relationship falling apart.

Wang’s appearance replaces Hue’s rap verse from the original recording, although the ‘Too Many Tears’ artist still stays on the hook.

In the remix’s accompanying music video, Wang is seen ambling along a darkened street and sitting alone in the grass. “If love isn’t real then I don’t know what is true / I don’t know where I went wrong with you“, he sings.

Watch the music video for Jackson Wang’s ‘California’ remix below.

Wang’s remix of ‘California’ is his latest work with 88rising. The singer previously featured on the label’s 2019 compilation album ‘Head In The Clouds 2’ on tracks like ‘I Love You 3000 II’ alongside Stephanie Poetri and ‘Walking’ featuring Joji, Major Lazer and Swae Lee.

The original version of ‘California’ debuted in May, following the track’s live, acoustic debut on label 88rising’s Asia Rising Together benefit livestream. ‘California’ is the second single off the label’s upcoming compilation, ‘Head In The Clouds 3’.

A release date for the compilation album has yet to be announced, although it will feature Hue’s ‘Too Many Tears’. Other details surrounding the album, including its tracklist and features, are unknown at this time.

Jackson Wang is set to release two albums this year – one in English, and one in Chinese. The currently untitled English record is scheduled to release in August, though a firm release date has yet to be announced.

The album will feature ‘Loving Me Loving You’, which Wang released in April this year. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Wang said that the album will be “something people don’t expect from me”.

In April, Wang also revealed that he will release a solo album in Korea later this year. “Finally I’ll release an album in Korea this year. I want to do it well. It was Korea that I started my career as a singer,” he said.

He has also assured fans that despite their departure from longtime label JYP Entertainment and its members’ solo endeavours, GOT7 has not disbanded and will continue as a group.