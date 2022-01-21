Watch the video for Nathanie’s sombre new single, ‘Funny Life’

Malaysian singer-songwriter Nathanie has released a music video for her latest single, ‘Funny Life’.

The track, which features Arizonan singer Cazo, arrived on streaming platforms last Thursday (January 14), with its music video premiering earlier today (January 21).

‘Funny Life’ marks Nathanie’s most sombre release to date. While past singles like ‘Who Do I Call?’ and ‘Yellow’ saw the singer-songwriter dealing with personal struggle amidst upbeat neo-soul arrangements, ‘Funny Life’ dials it back with the simmering intimacy of quiet storm as she sings about the tumultuous nature of anxiety. “How do I run back in time / Maybe it’s all in my mind?” Nathanie sings.

The music video for ‘Funny Life’ is the fifth entry (or “episode”) in a series of visuals from Nathanie, following ‘Yellow’, ‘Paper’ and ‘Who Do I Call?’. In the style of previous videos, the clip lasts just over a minute, this time without Cazo’s guest verse in the original song. Watch the video below.

As previously reported, Nathanie has one more video premiere lined up: ‘Day Ones’, which is scheduled for February 4. Her upcoming project – which has not been confirmed as an album or EP – will release a week later.

On Friday (January 14), Nathanie also featured on Detroit rapper Langston Bristol’s single, ‘Night Ride’.

In 2021, the Malaysian singer-songwriter competed as an Asia-Pacific finalist in Vans Musicians Wanted, though she lost to South Korean trumpeter Q The Trumpet.