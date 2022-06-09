Watch the video for Queen Kwong’s ‘Without You, Whatever’

Queen Kwong has released the video for new track ‘Without You, Whatever’ taken from upcoming album ‘Couples Only’ – check it out below.

The song is described as the only pop song Queen Kwong has ever released while the video features Blood Red Shoes’ Laura-Mary Carter, who also provides backing vocals across the record and co-hosts the Never Meet Your Idols podcast alongside Queen Kwong.

“We filmed it the first two days of my trip, so I was really jet-lagged and felt delirious, but that added to the wackiness of the video,” said Queen Kwong’s Carré Kwong Callaway. “We used whatever was lying around the house (rubber gloves, vacuums, fake flowers, etc.) to stage mundane domestic scenes with hints of disturbances or discomfort.”

“Mimi (Supernova, director) has a great eye, and we have a lot of respect for each other, so the process was totally painless. Usually, making music videos is very emotional and draining for me, but this was the opposite. We just hung out, drank wine and had fun.”

Check it out below.

‘Without You, Whatever’ “wasn’t even going to be on the record initially,” said Callaway. “When I recorded it, I was just trying to entertain Joe (Cardamone, producer) by singing in falsetto and trying to imitate Bowie.

“When I sent the folder of tracks to Tchad Blake (who mixed the record) I said ‘oh, don’t bother mixing Without You, Whatever because I’m not going to release it,’ and Tchad basically said, ‘WTF? That’s your single!’ So he mixed it and I added it to the record at the last minute. It’s nearly impossible for me to sing because it’s so high and out of my range, but I like that it’s extremely different from anything I’ve ever released.”

‘Couples Only’ is out July 12 and can be presaved here.

According to a press release, Callaway was “diagnosed with cystic fibrosis a few years ago and told she may only have a decade left to live. As a result of the condition, she’s prone to episodes where her lungs fill up with blood and she’s literally drowning. If that wasn’t bad enough, two months after her diagnosis, her husband jumped ship.”

“I don’t play music because it’s fun,” Callaway explains. “It’s a coping mechanism. It’s for survival. I have to keep playing music because it’s my way of allowing myself to feel.”

‘Without You, Whatever’ follows on from ‘On The Run’ which was released earlier this year and features The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell on keyboards and synths.