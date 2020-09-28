Watch the video for She’s Only Sixteen’s funky new single, ‘Broken Glass’

Filipino indie and alternative rock band She’s Only Sixteen have released a video for their new single, ‘Broken Glass’.

The animated music video, which premiered today (September 28), depicts a girl taking an introspective look at herself to figure out who she really is.

Watch the newly released music video below.

Advertisement

‘Broken Glass’, which was released last Friday (September 25), marks a distinct left-turn from the sound the quartet is known for. Its distinctiveness was a result of an atypical recording process due to ongoing quarantine measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to social distancing, She’s Only Sixteen were not able to record together, which prompted vocalist and lead guitarist Roberto Seña and drummer King Puentespina to supplement the recording process with their respective electronic-influenced projects, which explains the emphasis on synths and drum machines.

‘Broken Glass’ is merely a taste of things to come from the band. She’s Only Sixteen is currently on track to release an upcoming EP in conjunction with their 12th anniversary.

In a press statement, guitarist Andrew Panopio described the upcoming EP as “a gateway to new sounds and textures… about musings and manifestations of feelings brought about by the pandemic”.

“[The EP] utterly ignores the limitations of a four-piece band, especially in terms of playability during live… [it’s] a refreshing take on the band’s journey in exploring our sound while bringing in the audience that we’ve grown up with,” he continued.

Advertisement

She’s Only Sixteen recently performed for iconic Filipino live music spot Route 196’s farewell show, alongside acts such as Clara Benin, Leanne & Naara and Reese Lansangan.