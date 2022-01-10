Watch the video for Spiritualized’s nostalgic new single ‘Crazy’

Spiritualized have released their nostalgic new single ‘Crazy’ alongside an Andy Warhol-inspired video – check it out below.

The track is the second to be lifted from Spiritualized’s upcoming album ‘Everything Was Beautiful’ which was inspired by J. Spaceman’s (aka Jason Pierce) experiences in lockdown, with the frontman saying: “I felt like I’d been in training for this my whole life.”

‘Crazy’ was released alongside Spaceman-directed video that pulls influence from Andy Warhol’s 196 silent experimental film Kiss. Watch the clip below:

A press release reports that ‘Everything Was Beautiful’ came together between 11 different studios, as well as Pierce’s own home, with the bandleader jamming out on a mind-boggling 16 instruments.

“There was so much information on it that the slightest move would unbalance it, but going around in circles is important to me,” he said. “Not like you’re spiraling out of control but you’re going around and around and on each revolution you hold onto the good each time. Sure, you get mistakes as well, but you hold on to some of those too and that’s how you kind of… achieve. Well, you get there.”

“Everything Was Beautiful’ is out February 25 via Bella Union. The vinyl edition will feature a hidden pill box hiding a “Braille-embossed little thing” while the box set has 8 of them.

“(Artwork designer, Mark) Farrow and I were talking about what we should do and we just said, ‘It’s called Everything Is Beautiful, how could you not have a pill,’” said Pierce.

“There’s a line from (writer and film-maker) Jonathan Meades that’s about having all the attributes to being an artist. ‘Paranoia, vanity, selfishness, egotism, sycophancy, resentment, moral nullity and more idiot than idiot savant.’ And that’s what it feels like, this kind of thing,” Pierce continued,. “You’re your own worst enemy and biggest supporter.”