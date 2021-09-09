Watch The War on Drugs perform ‘Living Proof’ for ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

The War on Drugs have returned to The Late Show for a fifth appearance, performing their recent single ‘Living Proof’ as musical guests last night (September 8).

The performance, much like most of late-night TV’s musical performances since the pandemic, was not filmed in front of an audience. Instead, the band performed the song from a rehearsal studio, with their multi-instrumentalist members complementing lead singer and guitarist Adam Granduciel.

Unlike the band’s last appearance on the show as part of its #PlayAtHome initiative, however, the six members of the band were together in the rehearsal studio.

Watch the performance of ‘Living Proof’ below:

The War on Drugs made their debut on The Late Show in 2012, where they performed ‘Come to the City’ from their 2011 album ‘Slave Ambient’. They returned in 2014 to perform their signature song ‘Red Eyes’, which saw the show’s musical director and band leader Paul Shaffer accompany the band on the organ.

In 2017, they performed on The Late Show for the first time since Colbert took over as host from David Letterman, playing the song ‘Holding On’ from that year’s album ‘A Deeper Understanding’. Last year saw the band perform an acoustic version of ‘Arms Like Boulders’ on the show, with all six members recording their parts from their respective homes.

‘Living Proof’ will appear on The War on Drugs’ fifth studio album, ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’. It is set for release on October 29, 2021.