The Weeknd teams up with Kenny G for AMAs 2020 live performance

The Weeknd gave a world premiere performance of ‘In Your Eyes’ and ‘Save Your Tears’ with Kenny G at the American Music Awards 2020 tonight (November 22).

The star went into the ceremony, which is being held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre, with the most nominations alongside Roddy Ricch. Both acts had eight apiece.

Ahead of his performance, The Weeknd picked up the first trophy of the night for Best Soul/R&B Album for his latest record ‘After Hours’.

The musician teamed up with Kenny G for a performance that took place outside in downtown LA. It began with G playing the saxophone on a foggy road before the camera cut to The Weeknd, wearing bandages over his face, walking along the street as pyrotechnics went off alongside and behind him.

As he continued walking along the closed-off road, the song segued into ‘Save Your Tears’ and a slew of fireworks were let off into the sky. Watch the performance below now.

The Weeknd performing "In Your Eyes" and "Save Your Tears" at the #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/RXaoWQIA1u — . (@xotriilogy) November 23, 2020

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes kicked off the AMAs 2020 earlier with a debut performance of their recent collaboration ‘Monster’. Bieber also gave renditions of his latest singles ‘Lonely’ and ‘Holy’.

Elsewhere, Dua Lipa has also taken home her first trophy of the night, collecting the Favourite Song – Pop/Rock trophy for ‘Don’t Start Now’. The star is set to perform later in the night live from London’s Royal Albert Hall.

You can follow all the winners at the American Music Awards 2020 here.