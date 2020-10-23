Watch The Weeknd’s gory new music video for ‘Too Late’

The Weeknd has dropped a gory new music video for the track ‘Too Late’, lifted from his 2020 album ‘After Hours’.

The clip, which isn’t for the fainthearted, opens with a content warning and begins with two women finding The Weeknd’s severed head on the road. From there, the weirdness continues, with the pair taking the head back to their mansion and murdering another man in order to stitch The Weeknd’s head back onto the bloodied body.

It was directed by music video duo RJ Sanchez and Pasqual Gutierrez, known professional as Cliqua, who also teamed up with Bad Bunny for his ‘Bichiyal’ clip earlier this year.

Advertisement

Check out the horror-flick inspired clip below:

The video for ‘Too Late’ is a follow-up to the visuals he released in March for ‘In Your Eyes’, also taken from ‘After Hours’. In the previous, equally graphic clip, the rapper stalks a young woman only to have his head cut off at the end.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, released his fourth studio album ‘After Hours’ back in February this year. The record received a four-star rating from NME, who said “his most all-encompassing record to date is also an existential quandary”.

“The Weeknd’s comeback record splits the difference between his hedonistic and reflective personas,” NME said.

Advertisement

While the rapper’s ‘After Hours’ world tour plans were pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he hasn’t slowed down since releasing the record.

In July, he dropped animated visuals for the track ‘Snowchild’, and shared a posthumous song he’d recorded with the late Juice WRLD in August, called ‘Smile’. That same month he also shared unreleased demos from his debut album ‘Kiss Land’, following the record’s resurgence to the top of the US iTunes charts.

More recently, The Weeknd teamed up with Calvin Harris for the pair’s collaborative single ‘Over Now’.