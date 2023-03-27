Watch The xx’s Romy join Arlo Parks at 6 Music Festival

Arlo Parks was joined by The xx‘s Romy during her headline set at this year’s BBC Radio 6 Music Festival – watch below.

Closing out this year’s festival, Parks performed songs from her upcoming album ‘My Soft Machine’, and was also joined by Fontaines D.C. drummer Tom Coll.

Playing Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse, Parks played a career-spanning set, with new singles ‘Weightless’ and ‘Impurities’ on the bill. She also played a new song titled ‘Dog Rose’.

During ‘Black Dog’, she brought out Romy, who contributed vocals, and Coll joined her to perform ‘Sophie’ during the encore.

Elsewhere, Parks has shared how her forthcoming new album ‘My Soft Machine’ takes inspiration from the heavy sound of bands like Fontaines D.C. and My Bloody Valentine.

The singer-songwriter has described the forthcoming record as a “deeply personal body of work”, which highlights her experience of navigating life in her 20s.

Now, the London artist has offered a sense of what to expect from the sound of her new album, sharing that it will be noisier than her gentle 2021 debut ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’.