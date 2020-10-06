Watch Third Man Records’ artist showcase for virtual guitar show Guitar.com Live

Five artists from Third Man Records participated in a label showcase for virtual guitar show Guitar.com Live over the weekend: North Americans, Luke Schneider, Silver Synthetic, Miranda and the Beat, and Heather Trost.

The 30-minute showcase, which was broadcast October 4, gives a preview of the multifaceted talent on the Nashville label’s roster, from Miranda and the Beat’s costume-coordinated garage soul to Luke Schneider’s pedal steel performance.

North Americans opted to play outdoors, while Heather Trost and her collaborators delivered a cosy homebound set, and Silver Synthetic got the whole band together for a rollicking rendition of ‘Out Of The Darkness’.

Advertisement

Watch the Third Man Records showcase for Guitar.com Live here:

Third Man Records joined a slew of participants at Guitar.com Live this past weekend. Musicians who appeared at the virtual guitar show, organised by media brand Guitar.com, included St. Vincent, Carlos Santana, Jason Isbell, IDLES’ Lee Kiernan, Dream Theater founding member John Petrucci and many more.

Artists who delivered exclusive performances include Holly Humberstone, who played songs off her debut EP ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’, Anderson .Paak’s band Free Nationals and Norwegian guitarist Tora Dahle Aagård.

Revisit those performances and other masterclasses and panels from Guitar.com Live here.

Advertisement

Some of the Third Man Records artists who performed at the show have new music on the way: North Americans will release the album ‘Roped In’ this Friday (October 9), and Heather Trost’s new record ‘Petrichor’ arrives November 6.

On the other hand, Silver Synthetic just dropped their EP ’Out Of Darkness’ earlier this month, Schneider released his debut solo album ‘Altar Of Harmony’ in May, and Miranda and the Beat put out the single ‘Such A Fool/Chillantro’ in September.

[Editor’s note: Guitar.com is owned by BandLab Technologies, which also owns NME.]